Son of Late 'Saturday Night Live' Producer Charged With Attempted Murder

The son of late "Saturday Night Live" music sketch producer Hal Willner has been charged with attempted murder after he violently slashed three individuals outside a New York City bar.

20-year-old Arlo Willner -- whose mother is an Emmy-winning producer Sheila Rogers, who also worked on 'SNL' -- committed the crime Saturday night at 3:30 AM, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ. Police say he attacked the three individuals after he asked to buy cocaine and was told, "this was not the place for that."

He slit one person's neck, "causing a large and deep laceration," stabbed one individual in the shoulder and the third in the abdomen, per the complaint. All three were wounded but survived the attack.

The altercation halted when the person whose neck was slashed grabbed the knife and "tossed it in the street."

In addition to attempted murder in the second degree, Arlo has been charged with first-degree assault, attempted assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Arlo pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court and was swiftly released from jail, satisfying a $200,000 bond.

He's expected back in court on May 22.