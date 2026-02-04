Projected First Overall NHL Draft Pick Gavin McKenna Charged With Felony Assault

Gavin McKenna’s meteoric rise toward NHL superstardom has slammed into a massive off-ice collision.

The Penn State hockey phenom -- widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft -- is dealing with serious legal trouble after cops say he was involved in an alleged late-night fight near campus over the weekend.

A Pennsylvania court docket filed on Wednesday charges the 18-year-old forward with aggravated assault for attempting to cause serious bodily or causing injury with extreme indifference ... along with misdemeanor assault and other lesser charges.

The arresting officer filed McKenna's charges on Saturday -- the same day Penn State men's hockey played its first-ever game at Beaver Stadium. McKenna scored a goal in the 5-4 overtime loss.

Details surrounding the alleged incident are still unclear ... but one person reportedly suffered a broken jaw, according to Onward State, a Penn State student-run website that first reported the news.

McKenna’s case is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

He has been tearing up the hockey world and rocketing up draft boards ... but with the NHL Draft spotlight blazing and scouts watching closely, his future could hinge just as much in a courtroom as it does on the ice.