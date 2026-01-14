Kiefer Sutherland Arrested for Allegedly Telling Uber Driver ... Pull Over Or I'll Kill You!!!

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested for allegedly threatening an Uber driver who refused to pull over and let him out of the vehicle ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Kiefer told police he was having dinner with a friend Sunday night. Late in the evening, he called for an Uber Black, the driver arrived, Kiefer jumped in and they were on their way to Kiefer's home.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

For some reason, during the drive, Kiefer told the driver to pull over and let him out. Kiefer told cops the driver refused, and Kiefer twice more asked the driver to pull over, to no avail.

At some point, according to the Uber driver, Kiefer threatened to kill him if he didn't pull over. The driver, who called 911, claims Kiefer assaulted the driver with his hands.

As for what dispute triggered the confrontation, it could be a language barrier. Our law enforcement sources say, when cops arrived, the Uber driver -- who spoke Russian or Armenian -- requested a translator. LAPD then called someone who spoke his language.