Kiefer Sutherland's Gardener's Equipment Stolen at Home

Kiefer Sutherland might have the urge to reprise his role as Jack Bauer to catch some bad guys ... because cops say thieves jacked his gardener's equipment.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the perps likely didn't know who they were messing with last month when the '24' star was getting some landscaping done on his L.A. area home.

We're told at some point while Sutherland's gardener was doing his job, the suspects made off with his tools and other gear -- a weed whacker and hedge trimmer specifically -- valued at more than $1,500.

Our sources say Kiefer was home at the time and there's surveillance footage of the theft in progress, but no arrests have been made so far. Cops are still investigating.