Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Alleged Altercation With Ride-share Driver

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested this week following an alleged altercation with a ride-share driver ... TMZ has confirmed.

The LAPD tells us Kiefer was busted early Monday morning near Hollywood after officers responded to a radio call about an alleged assault involving a ride-share driver.

Cops say Kiefer is accused of assaulting the driver after entering the car ... and the "24" star was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats.

Online records show Kiefer was released from custody Monday on $50,000 bond ... and he has a court date set for Feb. 2 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

We reached out to Kiefer's reps ... so far, no word back.

Kiefer famously played Jack Bauer in the popular TV show "24" ... winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his work. He also starred in "Designated Survivor" and appeared in movies like "Phone Booth," "Mirrors," and "Melancholia.

He was sentenced to 48 days in jail in 2007 following a DUI arrest.