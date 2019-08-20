'24' Star Mary Lynn Rajskub Files for Divorce

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Mary Lynn Rajskub -- the actress best known for playing Chloe O'Brian on the hit show "24" -- is divorcing her husband of 10 years ... TMZ has learned.

Mary filed legal docs to end her marriage with Matthew Rolph in L.A. on Tuesday. The couple began dating more than a decade ago and had a son, Valentine Anthony, in 2008.

They wed the next year in August 2009.

Along with playing Kiefer Sutherland's trusted sidekick for 8 seasons, she's also had major roles in movies like "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Safety Not Guaranteed" ... and hilariously plays the character Gail the Snail on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."