Miley Cyrus Drops New Song 'Slide Away,' Hints at Split with Liam

Miley Cyrus just dropped a new single -- less than a week after her split with Liam Hemsworth -- and the lyrics seem to reflect the real life struggles of her failed relationship.

Miley released "Slide Away" Friday with song artwork that included a bottle of booze and pills floating in a pool. The lyrics are ominous, saying, "Once upon a time it was paradise. Once upon a time I was paralyzed. I think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights. But it's time to let it go."

TMZ broke the story ... sources close to Miley told us she tried desperately to save her relationship, but became tired of Liam's partying. His side stated the drug and alcohol accusations were only a cover for Miley's recent outrageous public behavior.

Miley makes a drug and alcohol reference in the song -- and you have to imagine it's rooted in her struggles with Liam -- saying, "I want my house in the hills. Don't want the whisky and pills. I don't give up easily but I don't think I'm down."

As we reported -- sources close to Liam claimed infidelity on Miley's part -- though those connected to Miley call BS ... saying the couple split months ago. A photo of Liam from June without a wedding ring on seem to back that up.

Another verse in the new single says, “Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust,” Cyrus continues. “Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

