Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Partying into the Morning

Play video content BACKGRID

Brody Jenner's rebounding like a champ -- and very publicly -- as he and model Josie Canseco get very handsy at nightclubs and house parties around town.

The new couple attempted to play it cool when they first stepped out Wednesday night ... arriving at Warwick in Hollywood. Brody stepped out of the front passenger seat of their ride, and Josie got out of the back seat. They even walked into the club separately, but within a couple feet of each other -- but, c'mon ... we all know the game.

The night was just getting started, though, and when they left Warwick -- at 2:45 AM -- they were way more affectionate. Josie hugged Brody as they made their way to a friend's home for a little after hours house party. And we mean serious "after hours" ... they were spotted leaving the bash around 4 AM.

If the 'Hills' star initially seemed salty about those pics of his ex, Katilynn Carter, making out with Miley Cyrus at Lake Como, he's clearly gotten over it now.

Backgrid

Funny how having a super hot Victoria's Secret model hanging all over you will do that for ya -- and the timing of their first public outing is interesting.

TMZ broke the story ... Miley and Kaitlynn arrived back in L.A. a few hours earlier on Wednesday. After stepping off a private jet, they drove off together ... Miley behind the wheel and Kaitlynn riding shotgun.