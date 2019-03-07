Kiefer Sutherland We Have Obama Ties on 'Designated' ... No Need for the Real Deal

Kiefer Sutherland Says Obama Connection Keeps 'Designated Survivor' Honest

EXCLUSIVE

Kiefer Sutherland plays POTUS on his TV show, but says he doesn't need an actual President -- like say, Barack Obama -- to consult on it ... he already has the next best thing.

"Designated Survivor" -- which stars Kiefer as the Prez -- just jumped from ABC to Netflix, and you know Obama already has a production deal with the streaming service. So, we asked Kiefer at LAX if there's any chance they'd hook up.

Believe it or not, he took a hard pass, but only because 44's already had a huge impact on 2 seasons of 'Designated.' Turns out, one of Kiefer's costars worked for the Obama administration. Check out the clip if you don't know which one.

As for how season 3 on Netflix will be different -- he gives one hint: they aim to please.