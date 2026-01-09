Stefon Diggs' Arraignment Delayed Until After Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs won't have to face a judge until after the NFL season -- the New England Patriots star's arraignment in his assault case has been postponed.

TMZ Sports has confirmed Diggs' court date -- which was initially slated for Jan. 23, two days before the AFC Championship Game -- is now Feb. 13 ... five days after the Super Bowl.

The Pats have a legit shot at making it all the way to the Big Game this year ... and should they win it all, Diggs will be able to partake in all the post-Super Bowl festivities.

Diggs is facing felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges after his ex-chef accused him of getting physical during a dispute over salary payments.

Diggs denied the claims through his attorneys ... and the Pats stated they support their receiver.

Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, also passionately defended her man on social media ... stating she's confident the former chef lied.

The rescheduling isn't too surprising ... as Diggs' attorneys said they would request one at a previous hearing.