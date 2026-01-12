Male Model Christian Hogue Arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault

Male model Christian Hogue has been arrested on a felony assault charge ... after allegedly putting a guy in a headlock at a Tennessee dog park.

Prosecutors in Davidson County say cops responded to Shelby Dog Park in Nashville back in August for a call about a fight ... and when they got there a man told them he got into a physical altercation with Christian.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claim Christian grabbed the man from behind, threw him to the ground and placed him in a headlock after their dogs got aggressive with each other and the man attempted to break it up.

Prosecutors say Christian told cops he saw the guy punch his dog with a closed fist multiple times ... but the man told police he didn't hit Christian's dog, and was attempting to grab the dog's collar to stop it from biting his dog.

In the docs, prosecutors say cops observed multiple cuts on Christian and the other man, and other purported witnesses told police they saw Christian place the guy in a headlock.

The alleged victim here says Christian restricted his breathing, and he wanted to press charges ... an arrest warrant was issued, Christian was taken into custody, and now he's charged with aggravated assault by strangulation -- a felony in Tennessee.

We obtained Christian's mugshot ... and he's giving the "Hot Felon" a run for his money.

According to online records, it looks like Christian is due in court Wednesday.