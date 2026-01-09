Former Disney Star Matt Prokop Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

Matt Prokop -- a former child actor who was once the subject of a restraining order for allegedly abusing Sarah Hyland -- has been arrested in Texas, TMZ has confirmed ... and child pornography is involved.

Law enforcement in Victoria County tell TMZ ... Prokop is currently in custody at the county jail and is being held without bail after being arrested on Christmas Eve on multiple charges, including alleged possession of child pornography and resisting arrest.

Prokop, who is from Victoria, Texas, was arrested for allegedly violating bond conditions from a previous set of charges filed in 2024 ... according to local TV news Crossroads Today.

It sounds like the bond conditions were from an arrest we first reported ... in May 2024, Prokop was arrested in Victoria after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He was charged with aggravated assault family and resisting arrest.

Unclear how Prokop allegedly violated his bond conditions.

Prokop rose to fame in the mid-2000s with appearances on "The Office" and "Hannah Montana" before landing his major part as Zara in 'High School Musical 3.'