Julie Bowen Acknowledges She Helped Sarah Hyland Leave Abusive Relationship

Julie Bowen acknowledges she helped her "Modern Family" costar Sarah Hyland leave an abusive relationship in the past ... and also says she didn't even think twice about it.

The actress talked about Sarah's 2014 breakup on Monday's episode of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," and when it was pointed out to her that SH had shouted her out for helping her at the time, Julie made it seem like it was a no-brainer and NBD.

Julie explained her intervention was the obvious thing to do, just a case of "a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time." She says she was sure others would have done the same.

The actress didn't disclose who the other person in Hyland's relationship was -- something fans online thought was the perfect response to respect her costar's privacy. Of course, everyone seems to have an idea who it is ... 'cause this has been well-publicized.

TMZ broke the story at the time ... Sarah obtained a restraining order against actor Matt Prokop in 2014 -- claiming in court docs he choked her and also said he'd kill himself if she ever broke up with him.

She also claimed she asked Julie to come to her house to intervene and help her peacefully end the relationship. Sarah was later granted a three-year restraining order against Matt.