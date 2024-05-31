Sarah Hyland Says Her 'Little Shop' Accent Turned On Husband Wells Adams

Play video content

Sarah Hyland seems to have a new trick to pull out in the bedroom with her hubby ... 'cause she totally turned him on when she whipped out a new snazzy off-Broadway accent.

The actress told the raunchy tale on "Live with Kelly and Mark" Friday ... saying she's going with a somewhat toned-down version for her 'Little Shop of Horrors' character Audrey, who normally has a strong New York accent -- something she's been working on for her new gig.

That said, she's still got a bit of Brooklynese mixed up in her speech, and she gave her hubby Wells Adams a sneak peek to surprising results ... and he found real hot, apparently.

Sarah says she was super shocked to hear him say that ... and explains he followed it up by saying it's like he's married to Marisa Tomei's character from the classic film "My Cousin Vinny" -- so, it sounds like a little childhood crush might be a factor here.

Ever one to help ... Kelly Ripa also makes a suggestion to spice up the couple's sex life ... watch the clip in full to hear her recommendation -- it's hilarious.

Sarah and Wells met via social media a good while back and started dating soon after. They moved in together in 2020 and planned to marry that year, but the pandemic pushed their wedding plans back ... and they eventually got hitched in 2022.

BTW ... Sarah's 'LSoH' stint comes nearly two decades after starring as Jackie Bouvier in the musical "Grey Gardens" -- which closed in 2007. "Modern Family" and other screenwork took precedence thereafter ... now she's making her triumphant return to her theater acting roots.