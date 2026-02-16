Video Shows Hockey Players, Fans Rush For Cover After Gunshots Erupt During Game

Video has surfaced of the fatal shooting during a hockey game at an ice rink in Rhode Island on Monday, showing the crowd and players rushing for cover after a gunman opened fire, in a terrifying display of violence.

The tragedy occurred around 2 PM at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, RI -- five miles northeast of Providence -- when a man began shooting during the Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools' game.

NEW FOOTAGE: CCTV captures people fleeing the ice skating rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island after a gunman opened fire inside, killing a young girl and injuring 4 others.



The shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/Rb5Tbn4ka6 — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) February 16, 2026 @ConflictAlarm

CCTV captured the horrifying moment as shots began to ring out ... showing fans in the stands taking cover while players dove for safety in the box.

Players and referees rushed off the ice as fast as they could.

The tragic shooting left three dead -- two victims and the suspect -- according to NBC 10. Several others have been hospitalized.

At a press conference, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves offered some more details about the shockingly violent incident.

"It appears this was a targeted event," Chief Goncalves said, "that it may be a family dispute."

The ATF told FOX News that it was a domestic violence incident in which the gunman allegedly killed his wife and shot two of his kids before turning the gun on himself.