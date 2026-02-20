Olympic Skater Takes Blade to Face During Race at Winter Games, Gruesome Injury

It was a dangerous day at the Winter Olympics, marked by several scary accidents -- including Polish skater Kamila Sellier taking a blade to the face during her race, forcing her to withdraw from the competition with a gruesome injury.

The frightening moment was caught on live broadcast ... showing Sellier competing in the women's 1500 meters at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Kamila Sellier of Poland just took a skate blade to the face 🫣 pic.twitter.com/uT2uQofPPE @CommishJared

Sellier -- a two-time World Championship medalist -- fell to the ice during the race when the blade of Team USA's Kristen Santos-Griswold struck her face inadvertently with her skate. The blade sliced right across Sellier's left eye, leaving a gash. Thankfully, she was wearing safety goggles, which probably saved her eye.

Sellier, 25, was left with a bloody face ... and received immediate medical attention before she was transported away.

Polish officials say all Sellier needs is stitches ... and will undergo more tests at the hospital.

She wasn't the only athlete involved in a freak accident at the Winter Games. Team USA's freestyle skier Nick Goepper suffered a brutal crash during the halfpipe final on Friday.

The three-time Olympic medalist was on his last run of the slopestyle event when he seemingly misjudged the landing zone, and his back slammed against the hard snow. He lay on the ground for a few seconds before popping up.

Even though it looked serious, Goepper is said to be okay ... and even had some good-natured fun afterwards.