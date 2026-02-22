U.S. Men's Hockey Wins Gold At Winter Olympics, Enjoy Patriotic Postgame Celebration

Play video content Instagram/@cmcavoy25

For the first time since the Miracle on Ice, the United States Men's Hockey team has won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics ... and the team is partying accordingly as they celebrate their first Olympic gold in 46 years!

It all started after Jack Hughes found the back of the net in overtime to give the Red, White and Blue the win over their rivals from up north -- Canada.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME.

Once they got back to the locker room, the party really kicked into another gear. Footage from Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy showed them jamming out to Toby Keith's "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)" as the drinks were flowing.

It wasn't just the team in the locker room, as even FBI Director Kash Patel made an appearance at the party.

Back to the guy who scored the winning goal for the 'Merica ... JH took to his Instagram to share his postgame thoughts -- writing "I love my country."

Before they hit the locker room to party, the team took some time to honor Johnny Gaudreau -- who was tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver in August 2024. Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski and Auston Matthews skated around the ice while hoisting up a Johnny Gaudreau U.S. hockey jersey.

Gaudreau's kids were then brought down to the ice to pose for a photo alongside Team USA and their fathers' jerseys following the medal ceremony ... in what was a tearkerking moment.

To make the win even more special, today is Gaudreau's son, Johnny Jr.'s, birthday.

The team will have the next few days to unwind before they have to get back to their day jobs ... as the NHL is set to resume action on Wednesday, ending a three-week hiatus.