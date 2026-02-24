Team USA Men's Hockey Parties in Miami After Olympic Gold Win in Milan

Play video content

Team USA’s men’s hockey team took a spin through Miami on their own personal victory lap Monday night after clinching the gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Check out the clip -- the gold medalists were thrilled to party at the iconic E11EVEN nightclub ... and proudly belted out the "Star Spangled Banner" with the hundreds of thrilled onlookers packing the place.

Team USA was decked out in their red, white and blue, and even brought an American flag with them to show how proud they were to represent the country. It was a huge shebang for the boys -- who also indulged with drinks and cigars as they toasted to the gold.

As you know, this was the American men's hockey team's first gold medal for the U.S. since 1980. Jack Hughes scored the game-winning point in overtime to snag a 2-1 victory over Canada. They were supposed to touch down and celebrate their victory in New York on Monday, but with winter storms slamming the Northeastern U.S., Miami was chosen as a replacement.

The men's hockey team, who stayed at the famous 1 Hotel South Beach, likely won't be done celebrating with a night out in Miami -- President Donald Trump invited the team to Washington, D.C. for his State of the Union address Tuesday night ... though it's unclear whether they've accepted.