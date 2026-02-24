U.S. Men's Hockey Flies to Washington D.C. On Military Plane To Meet President Trump

After partying their butts off at E11EVEN in Miami just hours ago, the United States men's hockey team is already on their way to Washington, D.C. to link up with President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address -- and they're traveling courtesy of a military plane!!

Matthew Tkachuk shared a photo on Instagram as the team got ready to board the Air Force Boeing 757 bound for the nation's capital -- and it seems everyone made the early morning call time for the trip.

It was wheels up shortly before noon for the two-and-a-half-hour flight from the 305 to 202 ... where the team is expected to stop by the White House before sitting in on Trump's speech.

On board the plane, spirits seem to be high -- with players flashing smiles while proudly showing off their shiny new gold medals.

Connor Hellebuyck was able to grab a hold of a logo for the Secretary of Defense ... which, of course, is occupied by Pete Hegseth. It's fitting -- considering the goalie was a real hero in the game against Canada.

While the players are looking forward to linking up with the President, this trip has become a hot topic online, with some annoyed that the men accepted the offer.

Jack Hughes -- the man who scored the golden goal in overtime -- said getting the invite from Trump is nothing but an honor.

"We’re so proud to represent the U.S.,” Hughes told the Daily Mail. “When you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic."

He also wasn't having any talk about friction between the men and women's team -- saying they have the highest respect for their fellow gold medal winners.

"People are so negative out there,” he said. “They’re just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.”