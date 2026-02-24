President Trump Honors Team USA Hockey At State of the Union Address

Play video content The White House

President Donald Trump just introduced the U.S. men's hockey team as his special guests at the State of the Union address on Tuesday -- showing the gold medal winners grinning from ear-to-ear.

They were honored for about five minutes full of applause, cheers and U-S-A chants that rang throughout the Capital building. Trump congratulated them -- and noted it was the first time he saw Democrats rise from their seats.

"Here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud," he said as the team entered the House chamber.

Trump also congratulated the U.S. women’s team for its gold medal … saying they “soon will be coming to the White House.”

He then took a moment to single out goalie Connor Hellebuyck -- who he says the team nominated to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Think of it 46 shots on goal -- and I ask him, ‘The one shot where you put your stick in the back and it bounced off, did you practice that? Or was it a little lucky?’” Trump said, playfully noting that Hellebuyck refused to answer the question.

POTUS made the promise just minutes after the Red, White and Blue won the overtime thriller over Canada on Sunday ... telling the guys he'd love to have them experience his speech in person, while also joking he had to invite the gold medal-winning women's team too, or he'd be impeached.

There has been some controversy around Team USA fanboying over Trump ... but as Olympic hero Jack Hughes put it, their focus is on patriotism, not politics.

🚨BREAKING: Reporter ask Team USA hockey star Jack Hughes “Are you excited to go to the White House to meet Trump?”



“Yeah we’re excited!”



"Everything is so political. We're athletes, we're proud to represent the US. And when you get the chance to go the White House to meet the… pic.twitter.com/VHP3LJzbWY @KMGGaryde

The backlash didn't derail the squad from their festivities ... which included a trip to E11EVEN in Miami before hopping on an Air Force jet to get to the White House for a tour.

The gang even had some one-on-one time with Trump in the Oval Office ... but several players opted out of the trip altogether.