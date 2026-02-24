U.S. Hockey Gold Medal Win Breaks TV Record, Averages Over 20 Million Viewers

A TON of American fans set their alarms to catch the Red, White and Blue's gold medal win ... with NBC announcing the 2026 Winter Olympics finale averaged 20.7 million viewers!!

The folks over at the Peacock released the numbers for the contest on Tuesday ... saying the game was the most-watched pre-9 AM ET sporting event in U.S. history.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 @NBCOlympics

The audience only grew once the showdown reached overtime -- with the network saying "An astounding average of 26.0 million viewers on NBC and Peacock were watching between 10:45-11 AM ET" as Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal ... which ended a 46-year gold medal drought for the men's team.

Only one game still stands as the network's most-watched hockey game ever ... with the 2010 Vancouver Olympic showdown between the U.S. and Canada's men's teams holding the top spot -- so Hughes and Co. will have to settle for silver on that one.

On the women's side, it was announced previously that the USA's showdown against Canada in the gold medal contest drew an average of 5.3 million viewers. Like the men's game ... those numbers fell just short of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic finale between 'Merica and the neighbors up north -- which averaged 7.5 million viewers.