'Heated Rivalry' Canadian Cottage Goes Up for Rent on Airbnb

HBO’s steamy hit "Heated Rivalry" has fans going feral -- and now they can take their obsession offline ... 'cause they can officially rent out the actual Canadian cottage from the show!

Yes, seriously. The iconic lakeside Barlochan Cottage tucked away in Muskoka, north of Toronto, is hitting Airbnb -- and bookings open March 3 at 12 PM ET.

The price? $248.10 in Canadian dollars per night (about $181 USD) -- a cheeky nod to "24" and "81," the jersey numbers of Hudson Williams’ Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie’s Ilya Rozanov, the duo at the heart of the show’s fiery, queer hockey saga.

As any fan knows, the 3-bedroom forest-core fantasy in the pics wasn’t just set dressing -- it was the setting. From Connor’s now-legendary "I’m coming to the cottage" line to Shane and Ilya’s off-ice moments, all the way to that finale ... it’s basically a fandom pilgrimage site with throw pillows.