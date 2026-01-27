'Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams Instructs How to Put a Cock Sock On

Play video content Shut Up, Evan Podcast

Hudson Williams spends a substantial amount of time sans clothes in HBO's "Heated Rivalry" ... so who better to give the "Shut Up Evan" podcast step-by-step instructions for how to put on a cock sock?

This interview did not disappoint ... Hudson starts with the description -- "It's like a ballet slipper meets a Crown Royal bag." Got it. Now for the technique ...

Hudson admitted he learned everything he knows from costar Connor Storrie. While Hudson struggled to figure out the modesty cover, Connor cracked it almost immediately.

So, first things first ... you gotta squat!

Hudson stressed, "You can stand and try for as long as you want, you won't get it."

Step two ... lead with the crown jewels. "Get the balls first," he said. "Get the balls really pulled in there."

Step three, you probably already guessed. "Shove shvantz down," he instructed.

OK, now you're in, so from here you just "cinch, tie and then tuck in."

But a word of warning ... "Don't try and pull it off, because ... God, your stomach will hurt."

Hilariously, Hudson said this is how he and Connor broke the ice. They tried on the contraptions in front of each other with director Jacob Tierney and intimacy coordinator Chala Hunter in the room!