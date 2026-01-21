Claudia Jordan, Shanna Moakler Claim Steven Seagal Tried to Give Them Massages

Play video content Wicked Awesome

Claudia Jordan and Shanna Moakler have a similar audition horror story ... because they both claim Steven Seagal took them into a room and told them to undress for a massage on separate occasions.

Claudia and Shanna came out swinging Wednesday on the first episode of their new "Wicked Awesome" podcast ... claiming Steven tried to mix business with pleasure when they were younger.

As the women tell it, Steven extended an invite for an audition at his home ... and when they arrived, in different instances, they say he got them alone in a room and offered a massage.

Shanna claimed when she was 18 years old Steven flew her from New York to Los Angeles for an audition ... and while she was at his home, he told her he was a "sensei" who could fix her back with acupuncture.

She says he told her to take off her top and lie down ... and she could hear his kids in the house in another room.

Shanna says she took her top off and got some acupuncture from Steven, who then proceeded to massage her back. She says he told her to sit up -- with her top off -- and when she asked about the audition, it became clear it was all a sham, and she flew back home feeling disgusted.

Claudia says her first audition was legit, so she let her guard down for the second audition ... arriving at his home in the evening to find just Steven and his assistant. She says he offered a house tour she didn't ask for, got her in a room, locked the door, and started telling her he could work out some tightness in her next.

Claudia says she did her best acting in that moment, coming up with an excuse on the spot to get out of the creepy situation.

Shanna and Claudia rip Steven for trying to take advantage of young women trying to make it in Hollywood ... and they openly wonder if others had similar experiences with him.