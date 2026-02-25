Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Were Locked In For USA Men's Hockey Gold Medal Win

... 'Had Me at the Edge of My Seat!'

Travis Kelce was glued to the TV for Team USA’s golden moment -- and yeah, Taylor Swift was right there with him.

The Chiefs' superstar tight end said on this week’s “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he and “Tay” were up bright and early in snowy New York to catch the USA men’s hockey team snag gold … and from the sound of it, the living room basically turned into a penalty box.

“Me and Tay watched the entire game and it’s just so f***ing epic, man,” Kelce said. “From the first drop of the puck, that game was non-stop action and just had me at the edge of my seat at 8:10 in the morning.”

Forget coffee -- Kelce was running on pure adrenaline.

He said the whole thing made for a perfect birthday gift for his dad, Ed Kelce … who just so happened to be celebrating while Team USA was lighting the lamp.

“What more fitting for the big guy on his birthday,” Travis said.

And when Jack Hughes buried that nasty five-hole goal? Kelce says he “just f***ing exploded” … shouting out Hughes -- whom he and brother Jason jokingly called a “Lloyd Christmas lookalike” -- for putting it right between the legs.

Kelce made it clear he was locked in the entire tournament, calling Team USA “so much fun to watch” from start to finish.

Jason was in Milan for the Olympics, but don’t get it twisted, he says he was strictly in “plus-one” mode. The former Eagles star admitted his wife, Kylie, was the one there on official business … while he was basically just living his best spectator life.

In fact, when broadcasters referred to him as Kylie’s guest, Jason said that was “100% the correct way to say it” -- and even joked he had a spicier title in mind.

“I wanted to tell them, I prefer ball and chain,” he cracked.

Jason didn’t exactly sit around twiddling his thumbs, either. They hit up four hockey games, plus figure skating and short track speed skating.

Between Travis losing his mind over Team USA’s gold medal run and Jason happily playing supportive hubby overseas, the Kelce family really turned the Winter Games into a full-blown family affair.