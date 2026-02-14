Raising Cane's Billionaire Todd Graves Open To NFL Ownership, I Love The Game!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves has made a fortune off chicken fingers ... so would he ever put his money toward owning an NFL team??

The businessman -- who is worth around $22 BILLION -- tells TMZ Sports it's certainly possible ... after all, he loves everything about the sport.

"For me, I love football -- I love the fanfare of it," Graves said at Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast party during Super Bowl week. "I love the fact that coaches and teams have to put together this amazing play calling, amazing teams, the athletes are incredible -- so I love all that."

"It's all about success and working hard and doing great and giving it all to the fans. So maybe, someday, that makes sense for me, right?"

Graves is also tight with Gayle Benson -- the owner of the New Orleans Saints -- and he said she's a great friend who has done an amazing job not only with the organization, but also the community.

Graves joked that if the Bensons ever decided to part ways with the Saints, he might have an in on the sale!!