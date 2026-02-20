Kayla Nicole Appears to Reflect on Dating Travis Kelce, 'Right Person, Wrong Time'

Play video content

Kayla Nicole is seemingly opening up about ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce ... saying he was the right person who just came at the wrong time.

Nicole made the revelation before a blind dating session on Ace Greene's TikTok page, where she was asked how long she'd been single, to which she responded three years ... roughly correlating to when she and the Kansas City Chiefs star broke up.

Greene -- who has over 2.5 million TT followers -- then asked Kayla why her last relationship did not work.

"Umm, who knows?" Nicole responded. "Could be compatibility issues. Right person, wrong time."

While she never mentioned Kelce by name, it seems likely she's talking about the future Hall of Famer.

Of course, the couple broke up in 2022 after dating on and off for five years, before the three-time Super Bowl champ began dating Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023.

TK and TS got engaged in August 2025.

Nicole has been trying to move on, as well ... but admits dating in 2026 has been difficult, explaining why she jumped on Greene's TikTok for the blind dates.

"My new list of requirements is having a job, that's on the top of the list," Nicole said, "employed."