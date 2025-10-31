Kayla Nicole Appears To Shade Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift With Halloween Costume

Kayla Nicole just revealed her 2025 Halloween costume ... and fans are convinced it's dripping with shade aimed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs superstar's ex-girlfriend went as Toni Braxton for the big October holiday ... and in revealing the 'fit on her Instagram page on Friday, she sure made it seem like it was a shot at her former man and his new fiancée.

Kayla used the R&B singer's 2000 hit "He Wasn't Man Enough" to unveil the costume ... all while she recreated a portion of the song's iconic music video.

The specific lyrics Kayla danced to certainly seem to be jabs at Kelce and Swift ... as they feature lines like, "Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?" and "Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn't man enough for me."

It didn't take long for her followers to connect the apparent shade dots ... with one prominently writing in the comment section, "TMZ is about to have a time with this post 🤭🤪 theeee perfect costume + song! YOU ARE HER!"

The post comes less than a month after some think Swift shaded Kayla in a song from her new album.

In "Opalite," Swift croons, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”