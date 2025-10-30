Last Minute Halloween Costume Inspo ... Cozy Onesies for the Win!
Last Minute Halloween Costume Inspo ... Cozy Onesies For The Win!
Published
Even the celebs opt for optimal comfort when it comes to Halloween costumes ... Rockin' a onesie eliminates many reasons for a last-minute panic ...
Kelly Rowland proved the squad costume potential -- seen here sportin' "Bluey" with her kiddo. Taylor Swift remained weather-proof, captioning her onesie 'fit ... "Can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel sh*t 🐿" ... and Rob Gronkowski's may be tall, handsome and mighty, but there's no wrong age for a cow-onsie!
Hit up the gallery and see all the celebs rollin' with this instant costume ... May the best onesie win!