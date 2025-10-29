Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luigi Mangione Listening To Taylor Swift and Charli XCX In Jail

By TMZ Staff
Published
Luigi Mangione is keeping himself going behind bars thanks to some surprising ladies -- Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

In a new fan letter circulating online and verified by TMZ, Luigi explained he recently downloaded their music to his prison tablet at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center -- even admitting he’d never really listened to them before, but decided to give it a shot after a fake list of his "favorite artists" went viral.

Turns out, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson actually tried out Taylor’s "cardigan" while walking laps on the tier... until another inmate, known as "King," caught wind of it.

According to Luigi, "King" wasn’t having it, roasted him for his song choices and swapped his playlist -- and now he’s running with Lil Durk instead.

On top of that, Luigi also opened up in the letter about the small things he’s grateful for behind bars, from the meals fed to him to letters from fans.

Luigi is charged by state and federal authorities with fatally shooting Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Dec 4, 2024. In the federal case, Luigi faces a possible death penalty sentence if convicted on the charge of murder with a firearm.

We've reached out to Luigi's reps ... they declined to comment.

