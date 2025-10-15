Luigi Mangione is Livin' Large in the Big House Thanks to All His Fans

Luigi Mangione is livin' large in the pokey ... because TMZ has learned he's got a whopping $40,000 in his commissary — and it's all thanks to his gazillion fans!

The alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is so beloved by his supporters that they funnel lotsa cash into his coffers at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to a recently released jailhouse source whose information we corroborated.

And get this ... Luigi can spend the money on some cheap goodies such as Nutella Hazelnut spread for just $4.90, summer sausage for a mere $2.10, or some oatmeal for just $3.65. If Luigi wants something spicy, he can splurge on jalapeno wheels for $3.20 and, if he has a hankering for a block of Velveeta cheese, he can shell out $3.70. Bottom line is Luigi's got much more money than he can spend -- but he has a cap of $160 per visit to the commissary.

Then there's the mountain of letters Luigi receives behind bars— with our source putting the number at an eye-popping 100-to-200 each day. We're told the letters from the ladies can get hot and heavy at times. In fact, one woman, we're told, wrote to Luigi that she wants to "bug out on his d--k."

Play video content TMZ.com

But life in the Big House ain't just peaches and cream for Luigi, who is on garbage detail at the jail, which means he empties bags of trash each morning. Our sources say Luigi also spends his time connecting with his supportive parents during visits and with his lawyers on legal calls to prepare for his 2 trials — one in federal court and the other in state court.

As you know, Luigi is charged by state and federal authorities with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024. In the federal case, Luigi faces a possible death penalty sentence if convicted on the charge of murder with a firearm.