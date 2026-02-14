Travis Kelce Checks on Woman After Hitting Her with Golf Ball
Travis Kelce Maybe, I Should Stick to Football ... Hits Another Woman with Golf Ball!!!
Travis Kelce's used to big hits while playing sports ... but he's not usually the guy doling them out -- and certainly not with a golf ball!
The Kansas City Chiefs star played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Friday ... but ran into some trouble on the 18th hole -- when he shanked a ball that smacked a bystander.
Check out the clip ... the woman is being attended to by several staff members when Travis wades through the crowd.
Travis asks if she's alright ... and, the woman -- later identified as Edenne Flinn of Salinas, California -- seems to tell him she is. According to reports, Kelce signed an autograph for her.
While we're sure Travis' golf game has improved over the years, this isn't the first time he's done something like this. We shared video with you in 2024 of Kelce comforting a bloodied woman after he hit her with a golf ball in Lake Tahoe.
Bottom line ... Travis turns golf into a full contact sport -- so keep your head on a swivel!