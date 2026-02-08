Travis Kelce Parties in San Francisco Without Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Parties Like It's His Bday in SF ... Without Taylor!!!

Travis Kelce isn't in the Super Bowl this year, but he's still having a ball! We got video of the NFL star partying hard in San Francisco ahead of the big game ... without his fiancée Taylor Swift.

We don't know if there was Bacardi in his cup, but Travis definitely partied like it was his birthday as 50 Cent's classic "In Da Club" blared from the club speakers.

Travis has been flying solo the past couple days ... and Taylor's presence has still been felt throughout his trip.

Just Thursday, he was spotted bopping to TS from the DJ booth at the "'Tight Ends & Friends' Presented by Cash App and VISA" bash.

