Taylor Swift & Fiancé Travis Kelce Enjoy Rare L.A. Date Night

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce have kicked off the year right ... the couple was spotted on a rare date night in L.A ... no doubt showing up how they mean to continue: utterly in love!

Check out the pics ... Taylor had her legs on full display, rocking a chic blazer as she stepped out with her equally polished other half at Beverly Hills hotspot Funke on Monday night.

The two were glued at the hip all evening, and it looks like they’ve suddenly got a lot more time together ... with Travis officially out of playoff mode for the first time since they started dating!

That extra downtime could come in handy ... 'cause after Travis’ August proposal last year, the lovebirds are widely expected to make it official and say "I do" sometime this year.