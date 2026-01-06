Josh Charles Tells Travis Kelce He's a 'D***' on Taylor Swift Music Video Set

Play video content NBC

Actor Josh Charles is a huge Travis Kelce fan ... but once told him he's a "d***" straight to his face!

Here's the deal ... Josh appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday and told host Jimmy Fallon he got to meet Travis while appearing in Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video. He said he took the opportunity to call the star tight end out for how he acted during the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 game against his home team, the Baltimore Ravens.

The "Good Wife" alum recalled ... "That year they beat us in the AFC Championship game -- they beat the Ravens -- he was a real jerk that year. So I kind of fell off of him. When I met him, I said, ‘You know I always liked you, and this year you were kind of a d***.’”

Travis took the jab well, and according to Josh, even agreed with him! Travis apparently explained to him he needed to "come in with some swagger" to that game ... and it worked, because the Chiefs won the game ... and, Josh admitted Travis was able to get into the Ravens' heads.

While Josh threw a yellow flag on Travis' demeanor, there was no love lost ... 'cause he says he still adores TK to this day. He told Jimmy ... "He was actually great. We talked all different kinds of football. Such a good dude. I really liked him a lot.”

As you know, Travis and Taylor began dating during the summer of 2023 ... and fans previously theorized Travis was on set while Taylor was filming the "Fortnight" video. Ethan Hawke claimed Travis and Josh got into on set during a September 2025 interview ... but clearly, it was all polite banter.