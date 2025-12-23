Travis Kelce Leads NFL In Pro Bowl Fan Votes For Second Straight Year

Despite a rough year for Kansas City, Chiefs Kingdom and the Swiftes still made noise for Travis Kelce's chances in the NFL's Pro Bowl ... as the team announced Taylor Swift's fiancé led the entire league in fan voting for the second consecutive year.

The Chiefs shared the news on Tuesday morning ... hours after the submissions for the 2026 game were cut off. It hasn't been the best year for Kelce -- he has 803 yards and five touchdowns -- but we're assuming the voters weren't breaking down game footage when making their decision.

For the second consecutive year, @tkelce led all players in fan votes for the Pro Bowl!



Thank you, Chiefs Kingdom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7C6Y341O0h — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2025 @Chiefs

Of course ... we all know it wasn't just Chiefs backers who helped Kelce achieve that mark -- but also the work of the Swifties, who have also infiltrated the fanbase amid the Swift/Kelce romance.

Josh Allen finished second just behind Travis ... followed by New England's Drake Maye, with Chicago's Caleb Williams and Kevin Byard rounding out the top 5.

If he ends up suiting up for the event, it would be the first time the 36-year-old plays in the game since the 2022 season ... which was the last time the Chiefs failed to make the Super Bowl.

The 2026 Pro Bowl games might mark the last one in Kelce's career ... as the franchise leader in touchdowns' contract is up at the end of the season -- and retirement is very much on the table.

Those talks only intensified after Patrick Mahomes went down with an ACL tear two weeks ago, ending his 2025 and raising questions about his availability for the start of next season.

When you factor in his recent comments, his looming wedding with Swift, and how he's already ventured into a career in Hollywood, it's fair to wonder if these next two weeks will mark Kelce's last.