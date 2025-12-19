Taylor Swift's Mom Set Her Up With Travis Kelce, Tells Story on Camera

Cupid has a new name ... and it's Andrea Swift! Taylor Swift's mom revealed she's the one who set her famous daughter up with NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce in a scene from the 'End of an Era' docuseries.

In the video, Andrea recalled watching a viral clip from Travis' "New Heights" podcast in which he talks about going to one of Taylor's concerts and being disappointed that he didn't get to give Taylor his phone number.

Loving his earnest gesture -- and handsome face -- Andrea immediately called up the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan she knew to give her the deets on the team's future hall of famer.

After learning how much Travis loved his mom, Andrea was all in! But first, she had to convince Taylor ... and it did take some convincing.

Apparently, you have to do a lot more than just win a Super Bowl to get Taylor's attention, because she had no clue who he was.

Taylor explained, "I'd been very non-athlete ... because I'm not one, and I've always just been like, 'Well, what would we talk about?'"

Taylor says her mom basically told her, "You gotta start doing something different."

Taylor took her mom's advice and found out not only did she and Travis have plenty to talk about ... she's actually super into football -- she just needed the right motivation.

"I sort of became obsessed with him and therefore became obsessed with learning about football ... the greatest surprise of my life," she said.