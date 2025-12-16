Jason Kelce Offers Travis Retirement Decision Advice Amid Speculation

Travis Kelce's NFL career could very well be over after this season ... and his brother, Jason, is opening up on what advice he's giving the Kansas City Chiefs superstar as he weighs his options.

The speculation has intensified after Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending ACL injury that'll keep him out of at least part of the 2026 campaign.

Many are wondering if the 36-year-old will want to put up with the headaches that come with a potential reload/rebuild in K.C. ... and when Jason -- who made his own decision to retire in 2024 -- was asked about the topic ahead of "Monday Night Football," he explained his stance.

Jason said the best thing for Travis would be to enjoy the last few games of the season and distance himself from the sport for a bit -- then let the decision come to him.

.@JasonKelce on whether Travis Kelce is weighing retirement at the end of the season.



"To nail that decision you gotta step away from the game for a little bit ... It's too fresh." pic.twitter.com/XNcCPIYcZO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2025 @SportsCenter

Jason admitted he, too, is curious about what Travis will ultimately do ... but it's safe to say the guy will find plenty of things to do if he does end up hanging up his helmet and shoulder pads.

Travis has ventured into business and entertainment endeavors in recent years ... and has expressed interest in being an analyst ... so he wouldn't be too far removed from the game if he gets a TV gig.

He's also engaged to Taylor Swift ... and spending a bit more time with the lady has gotta be appealing as well.

Kelce has just under 800 yards and five touchdowns on the season ... and the Chiefs were just eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday's loss.

Play video content New Heights

He was quite frustrated on his recent "New Heights" podcast last week ... dropping F-bombs left and right as he shared his thoughts.