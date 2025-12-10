Travis Kelce Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant About Season Struggles

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce had our video department working overtime censoring his thoughts on the 2025 season ... 'cause the Chiefs superstar let the expletives fly after losing to the Texans on "Sunday Night Football."

Travis and Jason kicked off their Week 14 recap on "New Heights" by weighing in on the 20-10 defeat ... and the former opened up on his frustrations after having just one catch for eight yards on five targets.

"Yeah, man, it's been a tough f***in' go-round for the past two days," Travis said. "It's just ... you put in all this f***in' work in hopes that it pays off, and right now, it just, for whatever f***in' reason, man -- it's little things. It's, I don't know, discipline."

"I feel like I've always had the answers in years past, and this year I just can't find them, and I keep thinking, if I show up to work, and I put in the work, and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I'm being taught, and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it's all going to come together like it has in years past, and this year it’s just not, man."

Kelce went on to say he's not going to stop trying -- he's always going to "f***in' give it my all" because that's all he can do.

The Chiefs (6-7) are on the outside looking in for the playoffs after Sunday's L ... and Kelce said it's a "s****y f***in' feeling, especially dropping the f***in' ball late in the game like that when we're on our last f***in' chance to make something shake."

"It's a s****y feeling, man."

Jason defended his bro ... saying the drop Travis mentioned would have been a tough ball to pull in, and the Chiefs' season just hasn't gone their way -- which happens.

Travis added he'll put his "f***in' heart on the line" the last four games of the season ... 'cause his teammates and Chiefs Kingdom deserves it.