Taylor Swift Sparks Sales Spike After Being Spotted W/ Vintage-Style Camera

The old-school-style video camera Taylor Swift was spotted filming with at the Chiefs game has created serious buzz -- so much so that the product nearly sold out after the pop star was seen using it, TMZ Sports has learned.

ICYMI, the "Opalite" singer was photographed with the handheld video recorder on Sunday, as she sat in her Arrowhead Stadium suite to watch her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

And since, we're told the digital camera has been flyin' off the shelves!

"Absolutely insane!" the company told us on Tuesday, "We are about to stock out!"

The camera is a CS-8 Digital Video Camera, inspired by the iconic Super 8 film camera that was released in the 1960s.

Beyond the nostalgic vibes, the camera is pretty cool! It's rechargeable, offers different aspect ratios for a home movie feel, features a one-click recording trigger, and includes a 4GB SD card, among other capabilities. It also comes with vintage-inspired filters.

Of course, the "Taylor Swift Effect" is no secret -- she's got the golden touch, from NFL viewership ratings to tech products.