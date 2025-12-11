Taylor Swift Claps Back at Critics Who Want Her Out of Spotlight

...And Shout Out to Travis for Being my Rock!

Taylor Swift's got some practice shaking off the haters ... and now, she's got a simple response for critics who want her to "go away."

Check out her Wednesday appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" -- she claps back at naysayers who plead with her to exit the spotlight, bluntly arguing ... "I don't want to!" Case closed.

Nearly in the same breath, the "Opalite" hitmaker shouts out her fiancé Travis Kelce as being one of her 3 favorite people to turn to for life and career advice, enthusiastically noting ... "I can talk to him about any of this."

Travis was included alongside Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks and her frequent studio collaborator Max Martin as 2 other people who she can go to with anything, from industry questions to how to navigate animosity. Complimenting them further, she said one of the things she idolizes in people the most is career longevity -- and of course, they've all had incredibly successful careers in their respective fieds.

But she's not just about career talk. She told Colbert she's also dazzled by longevity in friendships and relationships.

Taylor also spoke about the seismic impact of her Eras Tour as she prepares to drop the first 2 episodes of her “The End of an Era” docuseries, which falls on her 36th birthday.

In a sneak preview "Good Morning America" dropped earlier Wednesday, Taylor became emotional as she spoke about the complications that come with putting on such a massive event. Fans, of course, are also looking forward to getting a glimpse of her blossoming relationship with Travis in the docuseries.