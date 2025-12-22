Firework Plummets Onto Field At 'Sunday Night Football,' Nearly Hits Person

Play video content X / @Brendan_f92

A rogue firework abandoned its assignment and went shooting toward the field at "Sunday Night Football" ... and it appears the errant explosive nearly hit someone standing on the turf.

According to eyewitnesses, the scary moment went down prior to the Baltimore Ravens' home matchup against the New England Patriots ... as player introductions were underway.

While the pyrotechnic devices were supposed to shoot up to the sky, one had other plans ... and went straight to the grass.

In a video of the mishap, it appears the firework came close to striking someone walking toward the endzone.

Luckily, it looks like no one was injured ... and the game went on without an issue.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the Ravens lost a close one with the Pats ... giving up a late 21-yard touchdown run to Rhamondre Stevenson to lose 28-24.

The Patriots secured a spot in the playoffs with the victory ... but considering they were the road team, there were no fireworks to keep an eye out for in the postgame festivities.