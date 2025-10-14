Rogue Firework Fireballs Shoot Into Concert Crowd, on Video

Play video content NewsX/Mike Leidig

A concert went off the rails in Hanoi, Vietnam Saturday night ... when an extravagant fireworks display included some fireballs randomly launched directly into the crowd.

Check out the video ... massive comets rocket directly at the feet of concertgoers, forcing panicked spectators to scramble in all directions.

This was at the tail end of the "Em Xinh Say Hi" show at My Dinh National Stadium. No injuries were reported at the scene.

A representative for the event later issued an apology, calling it an "unexpected incident" that was addressed quickly. The team said they would monitor matters to make sure audiences have "the best experience" moving forward.