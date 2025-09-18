All 4 B2K Members Promise Fireworks on 2026 Comeback Tour, Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Omarion, Raz B, J-Boog, and Lil Fizz are B2K bros -- FOR LIFE -- and they're ready to prove it to the world with their 25th anniversary tour, come 2026!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with all 4 B2K members in all their glory outside the Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City this week, and longtime fans will surely see the camaraderie is strong between them.

Like most successful groups, the multi-platinum sellers have taken their lumps through breakups and in-fighting ... but as Boog puts it, the reconnection, which has been going strong since this year's BET Awards, was all about "God's timing."

And yes, we ask Boog plenty of questions -- we rarely see him!!!

Omarion just inked a new solo deal with Create Music Group that will bleed over into B2K's first collective album in more than 20 years, and Raz B tells us next year's tour will be a must-see for fans who have been streaming their projects to oblivion.