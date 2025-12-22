Lions Fan Claims He Called DK Metcalf Full Name Before Punch, WR Reportedly Claims Slur

The Detroit Lions fan on the receiving end of a punch from Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf is speaking out ... insisting he simply called the player by his full name before the incident -- but DK is reportedly claiming something much worse was said.

The Detroit Free Press found the man in the stands after everything went down on Sunday ... and he told the outlet he was "a little shocked" by what happened.

New angle just dropped of the DK Metcalf incident



(IG: alexhamed3) pic.twitter.com/lgPPQ1PfXt — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 22, 2025 @BussinWTB

"He doesn't like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I'm a little shocked. Like everyone's talking to me. I'm a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

When they asked him to identify himself, he responded with "My name is 'Biggest Detroit Lions Fan Ever that got attacked by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.'"

Of course, that's not his name. After they pressed him further ... he said it was Ryan Kennedy from Pinckney, MI ... which is an hour outside of the Motor City.

Lions officials also tracked Kennedy down and spoke with him about the incident, the team told the outlet.

Metcalf, on the other hand, did not speak publicly on the matter ... but Chad Johnson stated on the "Nightcap" podcast with Shannon Sharpe he was told the fan used a racial slur and called DK's mom the c-word before the punch.

Unc and Ocho react to DK Metcalf’s altercation with a fan. Ocho says it wasn’t random. He heard it directly from DK. A racial slur was used and his mother was disrespected.@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/m6M7fOTJ2y — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) December 22, 2025 @NightcapShow_

When reporters asked head coach Mike Tomlin for his thoughts postgame ... he said that while he heard about it, he had not seen anything surrounding the incident.

"I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK, and so I have no comment."