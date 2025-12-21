NFL's Deommodore Lenoir Accused Of Skipping Toy Drive For Special Needs Kids, Rep Denies

49ers' Deommodore Lenoir was a no-show at a holiday toy drive for kids with Down Syndrome, according to a spokesperson for the event, who tells TMZ Sports the CB blew off the party ... but a rep for the player says that just ain't true!

The function was held on Monday in Santa Cruz, CA, where Lenoir was expected to collect toys for children with special needs, in partnership with SET Magazine, The Matthew Foundation, CelebEvents Inc., and Women of the NFL.

However, Lenoir didn't show up ... and organizers aren't happy, accusing the defensive back of ignoring their calls as they desperately tried to contact him, leaving the kids disappointed.

However, Lenoir's representative tells a different story, chalking the situation up to a misunderstanding and refusing to label it a "no-show."

Their side of the story goes like this ... saying Deommodore was genuinely excited to host the event, particularly because his sister has Down Syndrome, so it's a cause near and dear to his heart.

But, they say he changed his mind about two weeks before the event after allegedly receiving information that adults would also be attending, leaving the 26-year-old no longer wishing to participate.

The event spokesperson says Lenoir's timeline, nor his explanation, is accurate ... explaining they only found out he wouldn't attend at the last minute.

"There was no misunderstanding," the spokesperson said, "He just chose not to come."

Fortunately, 49ers safety Siran Neal showed up and "saved the day," according to organizers, by giving the kids the time of their lives!

"He was so personable," the spokesperson told us. "He could definitely be an ambassador for the city of San Francisco and the 49ers."

We actually spoke to Neal in the days leading up to the event, and he told us he was honored to be a part of the holiday party.

"I feel like at a point in my life right now, in my career, that I can give back and show them that you can have a special day just like everybody else," Neal said.

