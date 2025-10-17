Aces Star Jackie Young Says Players Want 'What We Deserve' In New WNBA CBA

Play video content TMZSports.com

The WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire in a matter of days ... and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young tells TMZ Sports that while there are plenty of issues still left to hammer out -- the biggest comes down to the almighty dollar.

We spoke with Young this week just after the Aces won their third championship in the last four seasons ... and we asked what the mindset is as the players and the league work toward a new CBA.

Young said the "biggest thing" for her and other players is simple -- "we get what we deserve."

"We're the best in the world," she told us while working a ceremonial shift at a Las Vegas Raising Cane's, "and so just giving us what we deserve."

Naturally, we asked what she thinks that is. While she said there were a few ways to go with that ... one of the major issues at play is $$$.

"Obviously, pay is a big one," she said. "But I think the biggest thing, like, is the revenue share."

"So once we get that to a certain point, I think they'll be in a better spot."

Only time will tell if the two sides can avoid a lockout. As you know ... the players and the current commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, aren't on the best of terms these days. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier even recently said the W has "the worst leadership in the world."