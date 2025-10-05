WNBA's DiJonai Carrington Emotional Over Foot Injury, I'm Down Right Now'

Play video content TMZSports.com

DiJonai Carrington is getting candid about her recent career setback -- the Minnesota Lynx guard told TMZ Sports she's feeling "down right now" after her significant foot injury.

We caught up with the shooting guard at LAX this week prior to having surgery on her left foot ... an ailment that happened right after Carrington was traded from the Dallas Wings to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

She said this latest injury is "super disappointing" ... which is understandable, considering it's not her first hurdle in her basketball career. Carrington suffered injuries at Stanford, Baylor, and throughout her WNBA journey so far.

"I'm definitely a little down right now," Carrington said. "I'm getting ready to get my surgery and all that."

Carrington, 27, does have a cute little support system -- her dog, Three, who was right by her side during our chat.

"This is my baby. He really is an emotional support service animal, like, through and through," Carrington said.

"I've been through injuries before, so I know what's to come. Then, just seeing how quickly things changed for me this season, from being on the last-place team to being traded to the first-place team overnight. So I know what God can do. I know what He's capable of, so I'm just trusting him to show me the light sooner than later, because I'm not seeing it right now, but I'm always gonna keep the faith."