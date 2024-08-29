WNBA's DiJonai Carrington Blasts Troll For George Floyd, Caitlin Clark Meme

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington just ripped into a social media user who trolled her with an insensitive George Floyd meme following her game Wednesday night -- calling the person's behavior "so sick."

Carrington was sent the edit on X just after her Sun team fell to the Fever in Indiana ... and it featured an image from when Floyd was being killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin.

In the post, you can see Caitlin Clark's face was edited over Chauvin's -- while Floyd's was replaced by Carrington's ... and the 26-year-old guard made it clear she was outraged by the visual.

"Imagine thinking George Floyd’s murder is a joke," Carrington wrote in response. "All because of a basketball game. This is so sick."

Carrington then went in on the entire Fever fanbase ... calling them the "nastiest fans in the W."

For her part, Clark -- who set a WNBA rookie record for most 3-pointers in the victory over Carrington -- has not commented on the matter.