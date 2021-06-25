George Floyd Murderer Derek Chauvin's Sentencing, Live Stream

Play video content

Derek Chauvin is about to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd ... and TMZ is streaming the hearing from Minneapolis.

The former Minneapolis police officer is in Hennepin County court, where the judge in his murder trial is about to hand down his sentence ... some 2 months after a jury found Chauvin guilty on all 3 counts, including 2nd-degree murder.

It will be interesting to see what the judge decides ... as we reported, prosecutors filed docs asking the judge to throw the book at Chauvin, requesting he get at least 30 years behind bars. The maximum he can get is 40 years.

Prosecutors claim a 30-year sentence is warranted because of certain aggravating factors they claim were proven during Chauvin's trial ... arguing the ex-cop was part of a group of officers ganging up on Floyd, abused a position of trust and authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and committed the crime in front of children.

As you know ... Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, is asking for a much shorter sentence, even suggesting his client get time served and probation for the manslaughter and murder convictions.

Following Chauvin's sentencing, Floyd's family and their attorney, Ben Crump, will give their reaction in a live news conference.